Entrepreneur and actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana adopts elephant in Hyd zoo

Upasana has given a cheque of Rs 5,00,000 to the Nehru Zoological Park.

news Wild Life

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life, has adopted Rani, an elephant in the Nehru Zoological Park, for a period of one year. Upasana is also the wife of Tollywood actor Ram Charan, son of Chiranjeevi.



Taking responsibility for the elephant named Rani, Upasana presented a cheque of Rs.5,00,000 to N Kshitija, Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, the curator of the zoo thanked Upasana for her interest in adopting the elephant, thereby strengthening the Wildlife Conservation Programme at the zoo.

“Upasana’s commitment to the conservation of wild animals is an inspiration to many and we hope that more citizens will come forward for the adoption of animals in our park, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic period,” she added.



Upasana is an active personality on social media, and shares lifestyle tips for weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through home remedies on her YouTube channel. She also runs a magazine Be-Positive, of which she's the editor. Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, she has been active in making awareness videos that bust myths about the coronavirus.



Elephant Rani is one of the oldest animals in the zoo, and will turn 81 years old in October this year. According to media reports, Rani was gifted to the zoo by the nizams during the opening of the park in 1963.



As per the Nehru Zoological Park animal adoption programme, various individuals, corporates and institutions can adopt an animal. This means that they will be bearing the costs for the animal and its maintenance. The amount will be fixed by the zoo authorities. One can adopt various animals including elephants, tigers, monkeys, rhinoceros and others.



Till February 2019, about Rs.30 lakh revenue came to the Nehru Zoological Park through the adoption programme, according to media reports