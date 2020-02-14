An engineering student studying at the prominent Malla Reddy College in Hyderabad has gone missing from his hostel under mysterious circumstances on Monday, police said.

The missing student has been identified as 20-year-old Jeevan Reddy, who is a third-year B-Tech student at the college. Jeevan was staying at a hostel in Maisammaguda area, under the jurisdiction of the Petbasheerabad police, which is located around 4-6 kilometres from the college.

Prabhodar Reddy, the father of the missing student, told the police that his son went missing on Tuesday afternoon. In the police complaint filed with the Petbasheerabad police, Reddy, who hails from Nalgonda, said that he was contacted by the hostel authorities on Tuesday afternoon about his son’s disappearance. Based on Prabhodar’s complaint, the police have registered a missing person case. However, 48 hours on, the police are yet to get a breakthrough in the case.

When the police reached his hostel to begin the investigation, they reportedly found blood-stains, believed to be of Jeevan, in the common washroom. The bathroom is located close to Jeevan’s room.

Petbasheerabad Inspector M Mahesh told TNM that they are investigating the bloodstains found. "The investigation is underway. We are verifying it and we are trying to get Jeevan’s whereabouts with the help of all technical evidence available."

The hostel management reportedly told the police that several residents of the hostel told them that Jeevan seemed depressed for the past few days.

Upon a primary investigation, the police found out that Jeevan had a hobby of online betting.

The police have interrogated students of the hostel about Jeevan and are trying to locate his whereabouts. The police have also started collecting CCTV footage around the hostel to find out where Jeevan went.

Earlier in December, a 17-year-old first-year student, studying engineering at one of the colleges near Medchal in Hyderabad had gone missing from the college hostel.