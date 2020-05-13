EnableX.io launches ‘Made in India’ video conferencing solution to take on Zoom, others

Built, hosted, and managed in India, this solution is designed to help organisations transit to remote working rapidly and cost-effectively.

Atom Video Conferencing

Taking on global video conferencing solutions such as Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco, etc, cloud communication service provider EnableX.io on Wednesday announced the launch of its video conferencing and collaborative solution with an audience of up to 1,000 people.

Built, hosted, and managed in India, the company says that the solution is designed to help organisations transit to remote working rapidly and cost-effectively.

The global pandemic has pushed businesses across the world to shift to remote working, giving rise to a new normal. Witnessing a surge in demand, EnableX.io developed this solution in India back in March 2020 and has, since, rolled out the offering in phases.

The video conferencing solution, EnableX.io, says is for businesses of all sizes. Serving educational Institutions, healthcare providers, financial institutions, corporates, it hopes to boost productivity and enhance engagement.

EnableX.io is offering businesses the option to choose between a ‘pay-as-you-use’ pricing or standard monthly plans depending upon their requirements. Moreover, the new offering comes with Advanced APIs for businesses to integrate the solution with their own software and daily tools. This allows them to send call data or manage users and schedule meetings from their software such as CRM and ERP systems.

“Our suite of communication solutions have been designed to address different segments of the markets through multiple Go-to-Market approaches best suited for disparate markets. It brings a pool of advantages for both Businesses and Partners & Resellers. The former can immensely benefit from the easy-to-use, browser-and-device-agnostic service secured with encryption. On the other hand, our Partners & Resellers have the creative freedom to customise the solution to their own domain names, logos, colours, fonts and more. The white-labelled solution helps them establish their brand identity and build customer loyalty,” Pankaj Gupta, CEO & Founder, EnableX.io said in a statement.

Positive about the solutions’ unique capabilities and efficiency, the company says it has also participated in the Government of India’s Innovation Challenge for Development of a Video Conferencing Solution.