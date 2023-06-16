Emraan Hashmi to debut in Tollywood with Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Emraan Hashmi will be playing the antagonist in ‘OG’, which is directed by Sujeeth.

Flix Entertainment

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi will be making his debut in Telugu cinema as the antagonist in Pawan Kalyan’s OG. The official announcement was made on Thursday, June 15. “When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking… Presenting you all, the nemesis,” the film’s production house DVV Entertainments shared on Twitter.

Presenting you all, the nemesis @EmraanHashmi! #FireStormIsComing #TheyCallHimOG pic.twitter.com/CmBBTFvSdR — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) June 15, 2023

Commenting about his Telugu debut, Emraan said, “I am excited to embark on this new journey with OG. The movie has a strong and gripping script and it offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir and the team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.”

Along with Emraan, Tamil actor Arjun Das will also be making his debut in Tollywood. Confirming that he will be a part of OG, Arjun earlier wrote, “Thank you Sujeeth Garu for believing in me, thank you Danayya Garu for the opportunity. Pawan Kalyan Garu thank you so so much. Will forever cherish what you told me yesterday. Truly looking forward to working & sharing the screen with you. A big thank you to the press, media & the Telugu audience. Pawan Kalyan Garu’s fans – thank you for being so loving, welcoming and supportive. I promise to give this my all. Will need your blessings & support as always.”

Actor Priyanka Mohan will be playing the female lead in OG opposite Pawan Kalyan. The film will also feature actor Sriya Reddy, who was seen in Pogaru, and actor Prakash Raj in a prominent role.

Touted to be a gangster drama, OG is directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. The shooting for the film began on April 15. The third schedule of the film is currently in progress in Hyderabad. Thaman S is scoring the music for the film while DVV Danayya is producing the movie.