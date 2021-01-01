Elephant falls into well in Kerala, rescue efforts on

Officials are not sure of exactly how long the elephant has been in the well.

A wild elephant, which is assumed to have wandered outside a forest area in Kozhikode district, was discovered fallen inside a well near Thiruvambady panchayat in the district on Thursday. Forest Department officials have started rescue efforts to bring the elephant out from the dry well.

The well is located in a private property at Anakkampoyil, near Muthappanpuzha in Thiruvambady panchayat. Visuals from the spot show the elephant to be standing inside the well, with its legs soaked in slush. Officials do not yet know if the elephant injured itself during the fall.

Talking to TNM, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Flying Squad in Kozhikode, said that a team of Forest Department officials reached the spot on Friday morning and is attempting to rescue the elephant. The officials are trying to move the land near the well to create a path for the elephant to walk out.

The DFO also told Manorama News that it is not known exactly when the elephant fell into the well, though it was discovered there on Thursday evening. He also said that works to fence the forest borders in the region, in order to prevent wild animals entering human habitations, are currently going on.

“An earth mover has been brought to the well and is trying to make a pathway for the elephant. We’ll be able to bring out the elephant in three to two hours,” the official said.

Recently, on Wednesday, a tusker was discovered dead in Wayanad, near the Pathiri reserve forest. According to reports, locals has stated that the elephant died of injuries sustained from combat with another tusker.

