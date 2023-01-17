Eighth Nizam of Hyderabadâ€™s funeral on Jan 18: Traffic diversions announced

The burial of Mukarram Jah, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs located at the entrance of the Mecca Masjid next to Charminar on January 18.

news Hyderabad News

With the funeral of Mukarram Jah, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, set to take place on Wednesday, January 18, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced several diversions around the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad. The Telangana government has decided to conduct the funeral of Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam VIII of the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad, with official honours. Mukarram Jah passed away in Istanbul, Turkey on January 14.

As per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland, Mukarram Jahâ€™s children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on January 17, a statement issued by his office said. In recognition of Mukarram Jah's social services in the fields of education and medicine for the poor as the successor of the Nizam, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials to conduct Jah's last rites with the highest state honours.

The family placed his mortal remains at Hyderabadâ€™s Chowmahalla Palace on Tuesday, where the public will be allowed to pay their last respects. The burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs located at the entrance of the Mecca Masjid next to Charminar on Wednesday evening. Since a huge gathering is expected, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced the following arrangements and diversions on January 18 from 8 am till the completion of the funeral â€“

> At Volga junction, traffic coming from Himmatpura will not be allowed towards Khilwat and will be diverted towards Fateh Darwaza and Himmatpura

> At Murgi Chowk junction, traffic coming from Moosa Bowli and Chelapura will not be allowed towards Motigalli and will be diverted towards Chelapura and Moosa Bowli

> At Womenâ€™s Police Station Chelapura, traffic coming from Mitti Ka Sher will not be allowed towards Murgi Chowk and will be diverted towards Ghasi Bazar and Chelapura

> At Mitti Ka Sher, traffic coming from Gulzar House and Urdu Galli will not be allowed towards Chelapura and will be diverted towards Baghwan Devi Hospital and Ghansi Bazar

> At Moosa Bowli junction, traffic coming from City College and Pardiwada will not be allowed towards Murgi Chowk and will be diverted towards Purana Pul and City College

> At Himmatpura junction, if necessary, traffic coming from Falaknuma and Bela will not be allowed towards Panch Mohalla and will be diverted towards Falaknuma, Bela and Fateh Darwaza