Eight years of Jigarthanda: Director Karthik Subbaraj announces sequel

The video shared by Subbaraj features Bobby Simha as a quirky Madurai-based gangster Sethu.

Flix Kollywood

Director Karthik Subbaraj celebrated eight years of his hit comedy drama Jigarthanda by announcing that the scripting process for its sequel has commenced. The video shared by Karthik Subbaraj features Bobby Simha as a quirky Madurai-based gangster Sethu. In the new video, we find a monochrome video of Sethu that intercuts with someone preparing a glass of Jigarthanda. After preparing the first glass, another glass of Jigarthanda is placed right next to it, hinting that the film is currently in the pre-production phase. "Eight years of 'Jigarthanda' and…” Karthik Subbaraj had tweeted while sharing the video on Monday, August 1.

The cast included actors Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram, among others. Notably, actor Vijay Sethupathi appeared in a cameo role. Santhosh Narayanan was on board as the music composer. The story revolves around an aspiring filmmaker played by actor Siddharth, who follows a merciless gangster Sethu to understand his life as a part of the research process. But when Sethu confronts Karthik (Siddharth), what ensues is a tale with interesting twists and turns.

Bobby Simha’s performance in particular garnered praise from audiences and critics alike. He also bagged the national award under the category of ‘Best Supporting Actor’, while Vivek Harshan also won a national film award under the category of ‘Best Editing’.

Cinematographer Gavemic U Ary made his debut in Tamil cinema with the 2014 film. The film was dubbed and released in Telugu as Chikkadu Dorakadu in 2016. Jigarthanda was also remade in other languages. The Kannada version, which hit the big screens in the year 2016, had the same title, while the Telugu remake was titled Gaddalakonda Ganesh. The Telugu version was released in 2019. The film was also remade in Hindi as Bachchhan Paandey featuring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead.