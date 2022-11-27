Eight-year-old boy dies after choking on chocolate in Telanganaâ€™s Warangal

The class two student was rushed to MGM Hospital, where he succumbed.

In a tragic incident in Telangana's Warangal town, an eight-year-old boy died after choking on a chocolate his father brought him from abroad. The chocolate stuck in Sandeep Singh's throat, and he was rushed to MGM Hospital, where he succumbed.

Kanghan Singh, a native of Rajasthan, had migrated to Warangal about 20 years ago and had been living with his family and four children. He runs an electrical shop in the town.

On his return from a trip to Australia, Kangar Singh had brought chocolates for his children. Sandeep took a few chocolates to his school on Saturday. The class two student put a chocolate in his mouth but it got stuck in his throat. He collapsed in the class and was gasping for breath. The teacher alerted school authorities, who rushed him to government-run MGH Hospital. Sandeep died of suffocation even as doctors tried to save him.

In a similar incident in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Nellore district in 2018, an 8-year-old boy choked to death after swallowing a pen cap at his school. Class 3 student B Naga Vinay was copying a lesson written on the blackboard in his notebook when he accidentally ingested the pen cap he had put in his mouth and was chewing. Police said that he was rushed to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) but died of chocking, despite an attempt by doctors to remove the pen cap from his throat. A case was registered under Section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).