Eight music composers roped in for 'Vicky Donor' Tamil remake

'Dharala Prabhu' is being directed by Krishna Marimuthu and produced by Screen Scene Entertainments.

The hit Bollywood flick Vicky Donor is being remade in Tamil under the title Dharala Prabhu. The remake is directed by Krishna Marimuthu and produced by Screen Scene Entertainments. Harish Kalyan is reprising the role done by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original and veteran comedian Vivek is playing the doctor, which was done by Annu Kapoor.

An update about Dharala Prabhu is that eight music directors - Vivek-Merin duo, four member Tamil rock band Oorka comprising Bharath Sankar on Vocals & Keys, J.C on the Guitars, Pradeep Kumar on the Bass and Tapass Naresh on Drums, British playback singer Inno Genga, and Sean Roldan - will compose music for the film. Selvakumar is the cinematographer with Sathish Surya of Irudhi Suttru and Soorarai Pottru fame taking care of the editing.

Vicky Donor is a romantic comedy that was directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by actor John Abraham under his banner Rising Sun Films. Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor played the lead roles in this flick. Those in the supporting roles included Dolly Ahluwalia, Kamlesh Gill, Puja Gupta, Jayant Das, Swaroopa Ghosh and Inderpal Singh.

The technical crew included Abhishek-Akshay, Bann, Rochak Kohli and Ayushmann Khurrana as music composers, Kamaljeet Negi for cinematography, and Shekhar Prajapati for editing. Made on a budget of Rs 5 crore, the film was released in Hindi, Punjabi and Bengali.

Vicky Donor went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 60th National Film Awards. It was remade in Telugu under the title Naruda Donoruda with Sumanth and Pallavi Subhash in the lead roles.

Last seen playing an automobile mechanic who believes in astrology in Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale directed by Sanjay Bharathi, son of veteran actor-filmmaker Santhana Bharathi, Harish Kalyan also has the Tamil remake of the hit Telugu movie Pelli Choopulu. The film will be directed by Karthik Sundar, an associate of AL Vijay, and Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the female lead.

