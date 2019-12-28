Editors Guild slams BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya’s Twitter poll on Rajdeep Sardesai

Politics

The Editors Guild of India slammed the ‘poll’ run by the BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya on Friday, which asked if veteran journalist and anchor Rajdeep Sardesai “should handle PR for ISIS.”

The Twitter poll, which received 1,44,287 votes, gave the options for ‘Agree’, ‘Strongly Agree’, ‘Disagree’, and ‘He is irrelevant’.The Guild called the poll a “deplorable act” and an “offensive, McCarthyist social media poll'.

The Editors Guild, headed by Shekhar Gupta, said in a statement that the poll on Twitter “was not only tasteless, it also questioned the integrity and patriotism of Mr Sardesai, who is a journalist of standing and a former President of the Editors Guild of India.”

The statement also added that the poll raises questions, and urged Malviya to withdraw the poll.

“The Twitter poll by a national head of the BJP also raises questions on the party's commitment to healthy debate and dissent without allowing disagreement to degenerate into abuse. The Guild urges Mr Malviya to immediately withdraw the so-called Twitter poll, and the BJP to caution him strongly,” it said.

In response, Rajdeep Sardesai said that he was grateful to the guild, and bore no ill will towards Malviya.

I am grateful to the @IndEditorsGuild and fellow journalists for their support. Let me reiterate: I bear zero ill will to @amitmalviya: really do hope we can end toxic name calling and libel. Time for samvaad: I will be sending a copy of my new book to Mr Malviya as a NY gift!” Sardesai’s book is “2019: How Modi Won India”.

On Friday, Sardesai tweeted “At every anti CAA rally, I have spotted only the tricolor and pics of Mahatma Gandhi.. at pro CAA rallies, the saffron flag is seen along with the tricolour.. think about it.. have a good Friday..”.

Malviya, quoting this tweet, called him a bigot.

“When one sees imaginary tricolors and pictures of Mahatma in protests cheered and led by Islamist slogans, leading to violence, destruction of public property & Temples, then they must be called out for their bigotry,” he said.