Edit texts, exit group chats silently: WhatsApp to get six new features

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced three key privacy features in WhatsApp, giving users more control over their conversations.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has confirmed that it is now letting users delete messages up to two days after they are sent. On the microblogging platform Twitter, WhatsApp announced the change in the option to delete sent messages. "Rethinking your message? Now you will have a little over two days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send," the platform wrote on Twitter.

WhatsApp will allow users to delete a message up to two days and 12 hours after sending it. Previously, this limit was only 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Meanwhile, the platform will soon release a new feature that will allow group admins the ability to delete messages for everyone.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.17.12 and that will let group admins delete any message for everyone.

The Meta-owned platform is also working on letting users edit their text messages for a future update of the app.

Recently, a screenshot shared by the website showed that the messaging platform is developing a new option to let users fix any typo after sending a message.

New features allow WhatsApp users to exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online and prevent screenshots on view once messages.

"We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," said Zuckerberg.

WhatsApp users will now be able to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone.

"Now, instead of notifying the full group when leaving, only the admins will be notified. This feature starts to roll out to all users this month," said the social network.

WhatsApp also introduced the ability to select who can and can't see when you're online. The feature will start rolling out to all users this month.

WhatsApp is also enabling screenshot blocking for 'View Once' messages for an added layer of protection.

This feature is being tested and will be rolled out to users soon.

"Over the years, we've added interlocking layers of protection to help keep their conversations secure, and the new features are one way we continue to deliver on our commitment to keep messages private," said Ami Vora, Head of Product at WhatsApp.

"To spread the word about these new features, we're also kicking off a global campaign, starting with the UK and India, to educate people about how we work to protect their private conversations on WhatsApp," Vora added.