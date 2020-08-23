ED seeks details from Kerala govt on MoU between Life Mission and Red Crescent

This comes after key accused in gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh allegedly received Rs 1 crore as commission for the project to construct houses in Thrissur.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is running a parallel probe into the Kerala gold smuggling case has asked the state government for details of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the governmentâ€™s Life Mission and UAE based non-governmental organization Red Crescent. The ED wrote to the Chief Secretary of the state on Saturday, seeking details of the deal made to construct houses for the homeless people in Thrissurâ€™s Wadakkanchery, reports the Times of India.

This comes following the revelation of a key accused in the case Swapna Suresh that she allegedly received Rs one crore as commission from a builder, Kochi-based Unitac Builders and Developers for the Life Mission project, sponsored by Red Crescent.

As per the report, the ED has also sought minutes of the meeting and documents of tender for the construction issued if any.

The MoU signed between the Life Mission and Red Crescent on July 11, 2019 for Rs 20 crore to build housing complex including health centre facilities for those who lost homes in the 2018 Kerala flood, does not make a mention of Unitac Builders.

The issue about gold smuggling accused Swapna, a former employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly receiving commission as part of the project was revealed after the National Investigation Agency, confiscated Rs one crore from her bank locker. Swapnaâ€™s counsel informed the court that this was not gold smuggling proceeds but rather commission she received from builders.

Though experts say if the commission is between private parties it isnâ€™t illegal if tax is submitted to the government. The issue has become a controversy in Kerala with Opposition parties hitting out at the LDF government for this. As per reports, the Ministry of External Affairs has also sought details of the MoU signed with Red Crescent from the Kerala government.

The Opposition Congress led UDF has called for a no-confidence motion against the ruling CPI(M) led LDF government on Monday, citing many controversies including the recent Life Mission one.

