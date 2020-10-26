East Godavari has most active COVID-19 cases in Andhra, state total tally at 8.07 lakh

The number of infections and deaths recorded by the government on a daily basis has declined steadily over the past few weeks.

Coronavirus COVID-19

The daily count of COVID-19 cases recorded by the Andhra Pradesh government has declined steadily over the past few weeks. East Godavari still remains the worst-affected district, as there were 5,290 active cases recorded as of Sunday morning. However, the district registered only 254 new cases in the 24-hour period. The Godavari districts saw a massive surge in infections after the lockdown rules were relaxed.

West Godavari follows with the second highest number of active cases (4,431), followed by Guntur (3,811), Krishna (3,490), and Chittoor (3,296). Kurnool, which was among the worst-affected districts in the early days of the pandemic, is among the districts with the lowest active cases at 548, besides Nellore (340) and Vizianagaram (508).

On Sunday, 21 more deaths were recorded in the state due to the coronavirus. In total, 2,997 new cases were reported across districts, taking the total number of cases in the state so far to 8.07 lakh. While 7.69 lakh recoveries have been recorded so far, the total death toll stands at 6,587.

Five people succumbed to the virus in Chittoor district and three in Kadapa. Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam accounted for two deaths each. In Nellore, Vizianagaram and West Godavari, one person died from the disease. Overall, Chittoor district has recorded the highest number of deaths (765), followed by Guntur (608) and East Godavari (601).

According to officials, the state conducted 67,419 tests, including 29,679 rapid antigen tests, in the past 24 hours. The bulletin said that after testing 75.70 lakh samples in total so far, the overall infection positivity rate in the state stands at 10.66%.

The recovery rate has improved to 95.36% while the mortality rate remains steady at 0.82%. The state now has 30,860 active cases of the coronavirus infection.

With 492 infections, West Godavari reported the maximum number of new cases during the last 24-hour period. Chittoor reported 466 cases followed by Krishna (358), Prakasam (340), Guntur (301) and East Godavari (254).

The COVID-19 tally in Guntur crossed the 65,000-mark after 301 fresh cases were reported. It has become the fourth district in the state to register those many coronavirus cases. But it has only 3,811 active cases.

Krishna and Prakasam districts added over 300 cases each to their tally while Kurnool reported the lowest (67) new cases. Nellore, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam added less than 100 cases each.

With IANS and PTI inputs