Earthquakes hit Afghanistan, J&K, Meghalaya, tremors felt in Delhi

The tremors were felt in parts of New Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Srinagar, and other areas.

Low and medium intensity earthquakes were reported across the Indian subcontinent on Sunday, May 28. In India, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was reported in Meghalaya at around 2.58 pm. The tremors were felt in parts of New Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and other areas. At around 3.58 am, one of 3.3 magnitude was recorded in Tezpur of Assam, and a medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir at 11.19 am. Residents in Srinagar city and other areas felt the tremors of the earthquake.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past as the region is seismologically highly sensitive. On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 48,000 people on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, jolted parts of Pakistan on Sunday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). In a statement, the department said that the earthquake occurred at 10.50 am and struck at a depth of 223 km. Tremors were felt in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dawn reported that tremors were also felt in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority said that tremors had been felt in various parts of the province, but its control room had not yet received reports of any damage.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey, an American government agency that tracks seismic activity across the globe, said that a 5.2 magnitude earthquake had struck 35 km southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

(With IANS inputs)