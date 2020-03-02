Duniya Vijay’s ‘Salaga’ to release on Ugadi?

The actor is making his directorial debut with this film.

Flix Sandalwood

Duniya Vijay is making his directorial debut with Salaga and it is widely known that the film is in the post-production mode. Besides wielding the megaphone for this venture, he is also playing the lead role in the film.

The star cast also includes Sanjana Anand as the heroine, apart from Dhananjay, Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, Yash Shetty, Rangayana Raghu, Sathish Ninasam and Nagabhushan in prominent roles. Charan Raj is composing the background score for Salaga while Naveen Sajju is setting the tunes for the songs.

With the film reaching the post-production mode, reports suggest that Charan Raj is working on the re-recording. Earlier, the plan was to release the film on February 23 but it was postponed for various reasons. According to confirmed reports surfacing in tinsel town, Salaga is now scheduled to hit the marquee for Ugadi.

It may be noted here that an important portion of the film was canned at Kadalekai Parishe, which is a popular groundnut fair held annually in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi. Reportedly, this is a climax scene and sources in the know say that Duniya Vijay has put in a lot of effort for it. We also hear that this climax will be the highlight of the film. The climax fight has been choreographed by Vinod and Vijay over a period of six days.

Duniya Vijay’s last film was Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, an action film directed and written by Preetham Gubbi, which released two years ago. It was produced by Duniya Vijay under his banner Duniya Talkies. Rachita Ram played the female lead in this film with Rangayana Raghu and Sadhu Kokila in prominent roles. The film’s soundtrack was composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath while A Karunakar cranked the camera and Ganesh Mallaiah edited it.

With the actor back to the silver screen after a two-year gap, his fans are waiting eagerly for Salaga.

(Content provided by Digital Native)