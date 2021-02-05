Dulquer Salmaan’s next is ‘Upacharapoorvvam Gunda Jayan’

The movie will also be produced by the actor’s production firm Wayfarer Films.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has recently announced his new film titled Upacharapoorvvam Gunda Jayan, which will be produced by his firm Wayfarer Films in association with My Dreams Entertainment.

The film’s director is debutant Arun Vaiga and the script is written by Rajesh Varma. Reports are that it will be a comedy entertainer. Saiju Kurup, Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma, Johny Antony, Sabumon, Sudheer Karamana, Jaffer Idukki, Shani Shaki, Biju Sopanam, Vijilesh, Sagar Surya, Vrindha Menon, Parvathy, Nayana, Shailja, Radha Gomati, Uthara and others have been roped in to form the rest of the cast.

The film’s music is by Bijibal, cinematography by Eldho Issac and editing by Kiran Das. The technical crew also includes Harinarayan for penning the lyrics and Akhil Raj Chirayil for taking care of the art department.

Launching the title poster, Dulquer posted on his social media page, “Last one I promise! Well not last last! Last post for today! Thrilled to announce Production No 6 under Wayfarer Films! “Upacharapoorvvam Gunda Jayan” is made in association with My Dreams Entertainment. Starring some lovelies like Saiju Kurup, Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma, Johny Antony, Shani Shaki , Sabu mon, Sudheer Karamana, Jaffer Idukki, Biju Sopanam, Vijilesh, Sagar Surya, Vrindha Menon, Parvathy, Nayana, Shailja, Radha Gomati, Uthara among others. The movie is directed by Arun Vaiga and scripted by Rajesh Verma. Happy 3rd of Feb day! I’ll stop now!”

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan and director Rosshan Andrrews are teaming up for the Malayalam film Salute. The announcement about this project came a few days ago. Further, reports confirm that Bollywood actor Diana Penty has been signed up to play the female lead in Salute. Noted writer duo Bobby and Sanjay are scripting this Dulquer Salmaan starrer which is touted to be a cop thriller. Besides playing the lead role in it, the actor is bankrolling the film under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Dulquer’s upcoming film waiting for release is Kurup, directed by the filmmaker who introduced him in cinema – Srinath Rajendran. The film is based on the real life story of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most wanted criminals in the history of India. It is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

