Dulquer Salmaan’s cop drama Salute to stream on OTT

Helmed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film stars actor Diana Penty opposite Dulquer.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of actor Dulquer Salman’s upcoming Malayalam film Salute announced on Sunday, March 6 that the film will be streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Sony LIV. The release date will be announced shortly.

“SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you Dulquer Salman’s #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay.

#SaluteOnSonyLIV #Salute #Dulquer #DQ #SonyLIV,” OTT platform Sony LIV wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Helmed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Dulquer as a policeman. Popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay have been roped in for the project. Actor Diana Penty, who has appeared in Bollywood films in the past, will be starring opposite Dulquer in her Malayalam film debut. The project is bankrolled by Dulquer’s home banner Wayfarer films.

The supporting cast of Salute includes actors Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Saikumar, among others.

The trailer of the film which was unveiled on December 24 last year, hints at an intense police procedural drama. “Lies. Truth. Justice. Aravind Karunakaran is here to blaze his way to your heart! Releasing in theaters near you on January 14! This is a film I have a deep love for. And this trailer is an honest taster of the film. I hope you find that same love for it as I did when I first heard it. Which grew with each day I spent on it (sic),” Dulquer wrote while sharing the trailer with followers on social media.

Dulquer was recently seen in Kurup, which is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. He is also teaming up with his father Mammootty for the first time by bankrolling his upcoming film Puzhu, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead.

Meanwhile, Diana Penty is known for her roles in Hindi films like Cocktail and Happy Bhag Jayegi.