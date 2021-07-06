Dulquer Salmaan posts stunning pic, Prithviraj says he's 'flicking' the idea

In a recent social media post, Dulquer Salmaan posted a photo of himself and informed followers that he is back to work.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to social media to tell his followers that he is all set to get back to work. He used hashtags such as ‘as special as time off was’, ‘time with family’, ‘now need to motor’, ‘some epic films’ and ‘mountains to climb’, indicating that he is optimistic and looking forward to getting back to the sets. However, what stunned both fans as well as celebrities was the photo that the Charlie actor shared. Dulquer, who is seen sporting a casual and stylish look in a black cap and sunglasses, took the selfie in such a manner that the phone screen and his own face was visible in one sunglass lens. The lighting in the reflection further highlighted the contrast, making the photo composition attractive.

Many fans dropped comments praising Dulquer for the photo’s composition. However, everyone was taken by surprise when director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran commented below the photo and stated that he will use this composition in his next film. “I’m flicking this composition for my film. Thanks. Will repay by coming over and eating more biriyaani.”

Actor Prithviraj recently announced his next directorial venture, BroDaddy featuring actors Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and himself. Fans can now look out for Prithviraj using this frame in BroDaddy. Actor Anupama Parameshwaran too commented below the photo. She wrote: “Oh my god, the composition is crazyyy…. Ashaaane click a picture of mine.”

Dulquer Salmaan has a number of films in his kitty. He will be seen as Sub-Inspector Aravind Karunakaran in cop thriller Sa lute. Although cop thrillers are popular among Indian audiences, Dulquer will be essaying the role of a police officer for the first time. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial stars Diana Penty opposite Dulquer.

He awaits the release of upcoming Malayalam film Kurup, which is based on the life of notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup. The movie marks the second-time collaboration between Dulquer and Second Show director Srinath. He will also be seen in romantic drama Hey Sinamika.