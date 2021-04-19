Dulquer pens heartwarming note wishing sister Surumi on her birthday

Flix Mollywood

Popular Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan surprised his sister Surumi as well as his fans by penning a heartfelt note for his sister on her birthday. The actor opened the heartwarming note by confessing that he generally chooses not to post anything like this since he respects her privacy but it's been a long time coming. Explaining how his sister has been more of a mother than an elder sibling to him, the 34-year-old actor wrote, “I usually never do this. Just to respect your privacy. But it’s been a long time coming. Happiest birthday to my chummythatha/Itha/thaaths! You are my oldest friend and more mother than sibling. Almost like I’m your first child. Listing the many roles you balance so beautifully and our favourite memories growing up.”

Dulquer recounted his favourite memories with his sister and also stated that she has always supported him and everyone else around her. “Stealing toys for me that papa would put away so I don’t lose them! OG Partner in crime. Playing games and cracking jokes only we both get. Sharing a common love for movies, music and cartoons from our childhood. Always having my back when I get in trouble. Being my journal. Being the best daughter, sister, friend, niece, granddaughter, wife and mum. Being Itha to Amu and all my friends. But my favourite role of yours is seeing you being Ammayi to Marie. It warms my heart every time (sic),” Dulquer wrote.

Acknowledging that he does not get to spend as much time with her as he used to, he added that he hopes it doesn't change their relationship, Dulquer wrote, “I know these days I’m busy and I don’t get to see you enough. But we know it doesn’t change a thing. I hope and pray you have a wonderful year and you’re always happy and smiling. You are our biggest blessing. Happy birthday itha. #itha #birthdaygirl #nowordsareenough #theyearsflyby #ourbondremainsthesame (sic).”

On the professional front, Dulquer awaits the release of upcoming Mollywood movies Kurup and Salute, as well as upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika.