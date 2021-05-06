Dulquer pens heart-warming note for daughter Maryam on her fourth birthday

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s daughter Maryam turned four on May 5.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan left fans in awe when he posted a heart-warming note for his daughter Maryam, who celebrated her fourth birthday on Wednesday. Sharing a collage of pictures featuring Maryam and him, Dulquer shared an emotional note on Instagram. Addressing his daughter, whom he fondly calls Marie, Dulquer expressed that one of his favourite things to do is to look at his daughter Marie’s photos while he is away from home and misses her.

“We should make these pictures an annual thing. What say Marie? My favourite thing to do whenever I am away, is to look at every single photo I have of yours from the time you were born. It’s the only way papa can make it through the time he spends away from you. Of all those these always have a special place in my heart.

He also wrote that although Maryam was celebrating her “lockdown birthday” away from friends due to the COVID-19 situation, he is glad that she is still the “happiest girl”.

“It’s another lockdown birthday for you. And this time you had no friends over. Still you were the happiest little girl. May Allah always ensure you’re happy and smiling just as you are. We your family could ask for nothing more. You’re our joy and blessing. Our smiles and our laughter,” Dulquer captioned the photos.

He concluded the post by conveying his wishes. “Happy birthday my darling. 4 years old!! We know for a whole year you’re going to wait for your next birthday. We hope you had the most special day boobootum,” the post read.

Dulquer and his wife Amal Sufiya, who is an architect, were blessed with the baby girl on May 5, 2017.

Actor Kunchacko Boban, who is one of Dulquer’s close friends in the Malayalam film industry, extended his wishes to Maryam. Sharing an adorable photo of his son Izahaak with Maryam, Kunchako Boban wrote, “Dear Maryam, Today, as you turn 4, I would like to tell you how adorable and precious you are to all of us. You have touched our lives with love and endearing sweetness. Izzu, your mischievous cousin, says he will celebrate your next birthday with a room full of your favourite LOL dolls, huge cheese cakes and all your friends!!! Sweet Little princess we wish you a splendid Birthday filled with love, hope and eternal friendships (sic).”

Actor Nazriya Nazim too extended her wishes to Maryam. “Happy happy birthday to our angel baby!! Mummu.... Nachu mami can’t believe your 4.. don’t grow up so fast Ur the coolest and most savage baby ...! love u with all my heart ...️,” Nazriya wrote sharing a photo where she is seen along with Maryam.

On the professional front, Dulquer awaits the release of the Malayalam movies Kurup and Salute. He is also currently working on the upcoming Tamil movie Hey Sinamika.