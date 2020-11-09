Drunk driving snuffs out three lives in Hyderabad on one night

While in one instance the car crashed into a tree killing one person, in other the car crashed into a pole killing 2 persons and injuring two others.

Three lives were lost in two separate instances of drunk driving in Hyderabad on the wee hours of Monday. In one instance, an overspeeding car driven by 20-year-old Mithi Modi at the Gachbowli area in Hyderabad crashed into a tree, killing P Priyanka, the co-passenger. In another instance of drunk driving, the car driven by a techie, G Sai Kiran Reddy crashed killing him and his co-passenger and injuring two others in the car. In both instances, the two groups had partied Sunday night at pubs in Jublilee Hills.

Priyanka was a third-year medical student in Georgia, residing at Madhuranagar, she had left home on Sunday evening by 4:30 pm. She was travelling in a car driven by her friend Mithu Modi, a second-year student from Gitam University, Visakhapatnam. Both of them had visited a pub at Jubilee hills and were moving towards Limgampally along the Old Bombay Highway road.

The accident took place before near Hyderabad Central University sometime around 1:30 am. Police say, Modi, lost control of his vehicle and crashed it into a tree.

Gachibowli police station inspector R Srinivas said Modi was in an inebriated condition. A seriously injured Priyanka was rushed to a private hospital but passed away while undergoing treatment.

The Gachibowli police have booked a case against Modi under Section 304 culpable homicide not amounting to murder and for drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.

In another accident that took place on November 9, two persons were killed and two others suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in crashed into a pole at Secundrabad on Sunday morning. Police suspect the driver of the vehicle to have been drunk on the wheels.

The group was moving towards Neredmet after partying at a pub in Jubliee hills. The accident took place sometime past 12: 35 am between Secundrabad Club and Trimulgherry under the Karkhana police station limits, reported The Hindu.

The vehicle was being driven by 25-year old G Sai Kiran Reddy, working in the IT sector. After losing control the vehicle first hit an electric pole then crashed into a pole and turtled. 24-year-old Goshika Sahil, an interior designer who was also in the first seat of the vehicle died. Two others, Sai Chandra Reddy and Preetam Roy in the rear seat survived but suffered severe injuries. Their condition is said to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Secundrabad.