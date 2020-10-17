Dr Reddyâ€™s Labs gets nod to conduct phase 2 and 3 trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India

The Hyderabad-based drug maker said that this will be a multi-centre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russiaâ€™s sovereign wealth fund, on Saturday announced that they have received approval from the Drug Control General of India to conduct an adaptive phase 2 and 3 clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India. The Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a press release that this will be a multi-centre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.

Earlier in September 2020, Dr Reddys and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India. As part of the partnership, RDIF is set to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddys upon regulatory approval in India. RDIF had also said that the deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India.

"The agreement between RDIF and Dr Reddy's reflects the growing awareness of countries and organisations to have a diversified anti-COVID vaccine portfolio to protect their populations," RDIF added.

G V Prasad, Co-chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddyâ€™s, said, "This is a significant development that allows us to commence the clinical trial in India and we are committed to bringing in a safe and efficacious vaccine to combat the pandemic." Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with the Indian regulators and in addition to Indian clinical trial data, we will provide safety and immunogenicity study from the Russian phase 3 clinical trial. This data will further strengthen the clinical development of Sputnik V vaccine in India."

On August 11, 2020, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the worldâ€™s first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform.

Sputnik V is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials in Russia and the proposed number of subjects is 40,000. Additionally, phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine commenced in the UAE last week.

(With IANS inputs)