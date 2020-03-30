'Don't blame NRIs for COVID-19, they are our backbone': Kerala CM

Calling the NRI population the backbone of the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that they should not be humiliated in any way.

In a reminder to the people of the state of Kerala that no one person should be blamed for the spread of COVID-19, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the non-resident Indian (NRI) population of the state should not be seen with resentment.

“Some are expressing a specific sentiment to NRIs for the COVID-19 pandemic. What we have to see is that this is a disease that has spread all across the world. We are even seeing how some developed countries are facing the disease with helplessness. COVID-19 is a pandemic. No one person can be blamed for this,” Pinarayi Vijayan said, reminding that people should not hold those who returned from foreign countries responsible for the outbreak of the disease in the state.

Following the recovery of the three students who came from China and were infected with COVID-19, Kerala again saw a second wave of the as a Pathanamthitta family who returned from Italy tested positive. The family was criticised for not sticking to the COVID-19 preventive measures and not staying under home quarantine after returning to India.

As of Monday, 213 people in the state are under treatment for the pandemic, and a majority of this populace are returnees from foreign countries. Among them, most are from Dubai.

“Our people are spread all over the world. They are working hard in manalaryangal (desert),” Pinarayi said, referring to the Malayali population living in the Gulf, and adding, “The money which came from their sweat and toil is what we used to feed ourselves and what we depended upon for a living. We should not forget it.”

“When a problem arises in the countries they have been, won’t they wish to return? Most of them after coming back to Kerala took good preventive measures, only some isolated incidents were reported which were contrary to this,” he said.

Reassuring the NRI population, the Chief Minister also said that the government will meet the needs of their family back home.

“Our brethren will naturally have concerns about their family here since they can't come back now. But there is no need for any apprehension, you be safe there and do socially responsible things, whatever is required and your family will be secure here. We assure the NRI population that this state is always with you,” the Chief Minister said.

