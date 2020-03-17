Don’t blame poll body: AP Election Commissioner on move to postpone polls

"To put any blame at the doorstep of the Commission is not factual. It is incorrect," the State Election Commissioner wrote.

A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney urged State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar to revoke his order postponing the elections to local bodies in the state, the latter responded on the issue.

The elections were postponed citing precautionary measures required to check the spread of coronavirus. The ruling YSRCP in its response has alleged that the official acted at the behest of the leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu.

"Coronavirus is truly a circumstance beyond anticipation. As per information available, three states, i.e, Maharashtra, West Bengal and neighbouring Orissa have also put local body elections on hold," Ramesh Kumar wrote in his response to the Chief Secretary.

"Andhra Pradesh is not alone at the present juncture facing the 'corona' challenge," he said.

"To put any blame at the doorstep of the Commission is not factual. It is incorrect," the State Election Commissioner stated, adding that he had received a letter from the Chief Secretary about several measures taken by the state government in combating the coronavirus, and how it would not face a threat in holding elections.

"In the absence of scientific data for which no one can be faulted, I responded stating that you may refer the case to the National Task Force' set up by the Government of India so as to revisit the issue. If the task force is able to categorically advise that after risk assessment permits holding elections in Andhra Pradesh, the SEC is prepared to readily revisit the issue before the 6-week postponement proposed," Ramesh wrote.

The state government had also claimed that postponement of local bodies elections would stall 14th Finance Commission grants from the Centre to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore for local bodies.

"I want to set the record straight in this matter. I have worked as Finance Secretary prior to my stint in Raj Bhavan and handled the Finance Commission matters and have an intimate working knowledge," the letter said, adding that the SEC was prepared to support the state government to ensure that it got the funds, even if the elections were delayed.

"The release of basic grant is on a more flexible terrain and performance grant has different parameters. But since Andhra Pradesh is not alone in the present situation, the states, in a similar situation, can make a common pleading. On my part, I will vouch for the state's and our collective efforts," Ramesh wrote.

At present, Andhra Pradesh has seen one confirmed case of coronavirus.

