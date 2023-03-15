Don Palathara’s Family to be screened at Bengaluru International Film Festival

The film is written by Don Palathara and Sherin Catherine and has been produced by Newton Cinema.

Flix BIFF

Malayalam director Don Palathara’s movie Family is set to be screened at the 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival in the Indian Panorama section. The movie, produced by Newton Cinema, will make its premiere in India during the festival. The film had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. According to The Week, the movie received praise for its performances, cinematography, and “thought-provoking themes that explore the complexities and contradictions of familial relationships in contemporary India.”

The film revolves around Sony (played by Vinay Forrt), a devout Christian who has an impeccable image in his local community. However, beneath this do-gooder image lurks something darker which is explored in the film. In a press release, director Don Palathara said, “I am thrilled that Family will have its first screening at the Bengaluru International Film Festival. I am grateful for the opportunity to share our film with the audience in Bengaluru.” Speaking to The Week, the director also added that the movie attempts to unravel two intertwining institutions – family and religion.

In a press statement, the producer of the film, Newton Cinema, said that they are proud to be associated with the film that has been selected for the film festival. The production company added, “We believe that 'Family' has something important to say about the complexities of contemporary Indian life, and we are excited for audiences in Bengaluru to experience it."

The film is written by Don Palathara and Sherin Catherine. Other notable cast members include Divya Prabha, Nilja K Baby, Abhija Sivakala, Mathew Thomas, Jolly Chirayath, Manoj Panicker, Indira AK and Sajitha Madathil.