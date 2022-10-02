DK Shivakumar dares Karnataka govt to book him for wearing ‘PayCM’ t-shirt

Shivakumar described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as "not just a party programme but a people's programme that links minds," and that it was an attempt by the Congress to find solutions to issues and give courage to worried people.

news PayCM Row

Reacting to the arrest of a Congress worker during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gundlupet, on Sunday, October 2, DK Shivakumar, President of Karnataka Congress, challenged the BJP-led state government to take action against him and former Chief minister Siddaramaiah as well for donning the "PayCM" t-shirt. "All of us, including Siddaramiah, myself and other leaders will take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra wearing the PayCM T-shirts. Let's wait and see what will happen," said Shivakumar, speaking to journalists in Nanjangud in Karnataka’s Mysore district.

Stating that they are not afraid of being charged with police cases, Shivakumar claimed that numerous cases had been filed against congress workers for donning "PayCM" t-shirts at the Bharat Jodo yatra in Gundlupet. He also said that the government is sunk in 40% commission. “All sections including farmers are suffering. On one hand, there is corruption and unrest and on the other hand, there is farmer’s crisis and unemployment. An atmosphere of fear has been created among the people," alleged the Congress leader.

Shivakumar described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as "not just a party programme but a people's programme that links minds," and that it was an attempt by the Congress to find solutions to issues and give courage to worried people.

Karnataka Police had beaten up a member of the Congress who was participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra while sporting a t-shirt with the slogan "PayCM." A police case was also registered against Akshaya, who was wearing the T-shirt. The “PayCM” T-shirts have been widely used in an anti-corruption campaign by the Congress in Karnataka against the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP administration. Akshaya was seen getting beaten up by the police officers, while his t-shirt was forcibly taken off. He was reportedly holding a flag with a QR code resembling Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's face while walking among other Congress supporters in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

The Karnataka Congress began its "PayCM" campaign against the Bommai-led BJP administration on September 21. The contractors' association had made charges that ministers, legislators, and other officials demanded a 40% cut of the overall cost of government projects, which served as the foundation for the campaign. In public spaces in Bengaluru, Congress workers had posted posters with a QR code that resembled CM Bommai's face and the caption "PayCM." Because the posters violated the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, the Bengaluru Police detained five members of the Congress IT and media cell.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is a mass contact programme, leaders and supporters of the Congress party are on a padayatra or walkathon from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30 through Gundlupet in the Chamarajanagar district after traversing Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It plans to walk 511 kilometres across Karnataka in 21 days.