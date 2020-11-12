Diya Mirza learns Kalaripayattu for new project

Flix Entertainment

Dia Mirza has revealed that she is undergoing training in the traditional form of martial arts known as Kalaripayattu. The oldest form of martial art, Kalaripayattu originated from Kerala and can be traced back to 3rd century BC.

The actor, not revealing the title of the project, posted a pic that shows her training. And she captioned the pic, “What i love most about being an artist is the pursuit of discovery and learning... stretching and widening our imagination, our curiosity, our empathy... learning something new for a part and loving it! Do be do be do #TuesdayThoughts # KallariPayattu @vipin_lagarto. ”

With the actor posting about learning the new martial art form, films buffs just can’t wait to know more about the project and its star cast.

Dia Mirza currently has the Telugu flick Wild Dog in her kitty. Directed by debutant Ashishor Wild Dog is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy for the banner Matinee Entertainment, it has Nagarjuna as the main lead. The technical crew of this flick includes Shaneil Deo for handling the cinematography, Kiran Kumar for penning the dialogues and David Ismalone for choreographing the action sequences.

Nagarjuna, who is busy juggling between the Bigg Boss set and his upcoming Telugu project Wild Dog, plays the lead role in It.

Recently he revealed that he has completed shooting his portion for his film with the latest schedule in Himalaya. Over the last couple of weeks, the team of Wild Dog has been shooting in Himalaya, canning some really important action sequences.

Nagarjuna took to Twitter and wrote: “Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog! Feeling sad as I say goodbye to my talented team and the Himalayas (sic).” Wild Dog, which is being directed by debutant Abishor Solomon, sees Nagarjuna play an NIA officer. It also stars Saiyami Kher, Alia Reza and Mayank Parakh.

The film’s first look poster, featuring the photo of star wielding the gun, on a paper clipping, went viral among the netizens. He plays the NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma, an encounter specialist. Saiyyami Kher plays the female lead in Wild Dog. About 70 per cent of this film’s shooting has been wrapped up and the team had planned to complete a schedule in Thailand. However, this plan had to be put off due to the current pandemic, we hear.

Dia Mirza’s last film release was the Bollywood film Thappad which released earlier this year. Thappad was directed by Anubhav Sinha and he co-produced the film with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Vinod Bhanushali. The film had Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Made on the budget of Rs. 24 crores, Thappad went on to collect Rs. 44 crores at the box office.

The technical crew of this film included Anurag Saikia for composing the songs, Mangesh Dhakde for background score, Soumik Mukherjee for cinematography and Yasha Ramchandani for editing.