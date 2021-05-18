Disha Ravi case: Delhi HC pulls up Union govt over failure to file reply

The 22-year-old climate activist had filed a case against the alleged violation of her right to a fair trial and right to privacy.

news Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Union government in a case filed by 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi. The Centre was pulled up after it failed to file its response in the case. The case was filed by Disha Ravi against the alleged violation of her right to a fair trial and also her right to privacy.

Two months ago, in March, the Delhi Court had given the Union government a final opportunity to file a counter-affidavit in the case. Addressing the counsel of the Union government, Justice Rekha Palli questioned whether the last and final opportunity granted by the court even had any sanctity. Citing the second wave of COVID-19 as the reason for the delay in filing its response, the Centre’s counsel asked for more time to file its response. Responding to this, the court adjourned the case to August and directed the government to file its reply within four weeks.

Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 for allegedly being involved in sharing a toolkit on social media. The toolkit was related to the farmers’ protest that was going on in the national capital against the three contentious farm laws. On February 19, Disha was granted bail by a trial court.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has first tweeted the toolkit. In the same case, Disha had alleged a media trial against her. In her plea, she had mentioned that she was “severely aggrieved and prejudiced by the media trial surrounding her arrest.” She had also sought direction from the court to restrain the Delhi Police from leaking her private chats to the media.

