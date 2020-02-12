Director VV Vinayak's next venture ‘Seenayya’ to be shelved?

The director was reportedly supposed to play the lead role in the film.

Flix Tollywood

It was announced late last year that director VV Vinayak will be playing the title role in the upcoming film Seenayya, which is directed by N Narasimha Rao and produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It was reported that the film will be about an auto mechanic going on a rampage to punish sex offenders. Actor Sangeetha was roped in to play the female lead.

As per reports, Dil Raju allegedly stopped financing the film as he was unhappy with its outcome, however it appears now that VV Vinayak himself had recommended that the film be shelved. If the industry sources are anything to go by Vinayak was not happy over the outcome after seeing the rushes of the film and urged producer Dil Raju to shelve it.

We had reported already that VV Vinayak will be directing Venkatesh soon after wrapping up Seenayya. The groundwork for this film will now be on. Sources in the know say that it will be a complete commercial entertainer that will have a good share of action.

In a recent interview, Producer Dil Raju was quoted by Indian Express saying, "Vinay’s Seenayya is a different genre film, which takes us beyond regular cinematic settings. The film tells the story of a father and is set in the backdrop of the 80s. Vinay is a good performer and is at ease as an actor. He perfectly fits the bill and we will announce the female lead and other details soon".

Meanwhile, director VV Vinayak is all set to collaborate with Veteran actor Venkatesh for an upcoming film. Nallamalapu Bujji will bankroll this film under his banner Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. The film will go on the floors this summer.

(Content provided by Digital Native)