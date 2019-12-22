Director VV Vinayak to play hero in 'Seenayya'

Tollywood

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' actor Sangeetha will be playing the female lead in the movie.

Director VV Vinayak is playing the titlular role in the upcoming film Seenayya, which is directed by N Narasimha Rao and produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Reports are that Seenayya is about an auto mechanic fighting sex offences in the society. And the latest buzz is that Sangeetha has been roped in to play his wife in the film.

Sangeetha’s last film release was Neruppu Da which released in 2017. Since then, she has not acted in films until the Telugu flick Sarileru Neekevvaru came her way. Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi, has Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles. The film also has veteran actor Vijayashanthi in a pivotal role with Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Sangeetha, Rohini, Adhi Pinisetty and producer Bandla Ganesh in the star cast.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is being bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banner AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music for this venture. It is scheduled to hit the marquee for Sankaranthi next year.

VV Vinayak, on the other hand, will be directing Venkatesh soon after wrapping up Seenayya. Sources in the know say that it will be a complete commercial entertainer that will have a good share of action.

Director Vinayak had confirmed this according to a report in Cinemaexpress earlier, “I recently met Venkatesh garu and requested that we should do a film together soon. He liked the storyline and agreed to come on board. The project will start rolling next year as he is involved with a couple of projects and I am doing Seenayya.”

Nallamalapu Bujji will bankroll this film under his banner Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. The film will go on the floors next summer.

