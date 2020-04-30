Director Vasu reveals â€˜Chandramukhi 2â€™ plot

The film will star choreographer-turned-actor Lawrence who is also a die-hard Rajinikanth fan.

Flix Kollywood

Remember superstar Rajinikanth and Jyotika starrer Chandramukhi, which opened the floodgates for horror films in Tamil cinema? A decade since its release, the film will finally have a sequel sans the lead cast. Veteran filmmaker P Vasu, who directed Chandramukhi, is all set to helm its sequel too. The film will star choreographer-turned-actor Lawrence who had phenomenal success with films such as Muni, Kanchana series, and is also a die-hard Rajinikanth fan.

According to a Times of India report, Chandramukhi 2 which is slated to go on the floors later this year, will have Lawrence essaying the role of Vettaiyan played by Rajinikanth in the Ra Ra song in the first part. The sequel will deal with the back story of Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi. Vasu and Lawrence had previously teamed up for the eponymous Tamil remake of the formerâ€™s big Kannada hit, Shivalinga.

Raghava Lawrence is currently busy with Bollywood flick Laxmmi Bomb which has Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit the marquee on May 22 this year but due to the current lockdown situation, there are reports that the makers are in talks to have a direct release on Hotstar Disney+ OTT platform.

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil smash hit Kanchana, which was directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is a horror comedy and will mark the debut of Raghava Lawrence in Bollywood. The film is jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor under the banners Cape of Good Films, Tushar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

The story and screenplay are by Raghava Lawrence and the Hindi dialogues have been penned by Farhad Samji. The soundtrack is composed by Manj Musik, Badshah and Raftaar, and lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmed and Raftaar. Vetri is cranking the camera for this venture with Akiv Ali doing the edits. There are also reports that Raghava Lawrence will soon be making a film for Kalaipuli S Thanuâ€™s banner.

Content provided by Digital Native