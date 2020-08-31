Director Surender Reddy to join hands with Pawan Kalyan for new project

The yet-untitled film, produced by SRT Entertainments, will go on the floors in 2022.

Flix Tollywood

Filmmaker Surender Reddy, whose last release was the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is all set to join hands with actor Pawan Kalyan for a new project, as per the latest reports. Apparently, Pawan Kalyan has given his nod in principle to star in the out-and-out commercial entertainer. This project will have story and screenplay by Vakkantham Vamsi, a very popular collaborator with Surender. The duo has worked together in several projects, including Kick and Kick 2 in the past. The yet-untitled film will be produced by SRT Entertainments and go on the floors in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has three other projects in his kitty. He awaits the release of Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of the Hindi Pink. The film, jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The motion poster of Vakeel Saab is expected to be released on September 2, on the occasion of Pawan Kalyanâ€™s birthday.

The shooting of the film was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the team had started editing and re-recording of the portions they had shot so far and decided to resume the shooting once things settle down. With the makers having already completed shooting 70% of the film, the industry grapevine is that the shooting will resume in December and wrapped up before the end of January 2021.

Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds. The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, had Ajith playing the role portrayed by Amitabh. Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office grossing over Rs 150 crore worldwide.

Pawan Kalyan also has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing. Launched earlier this year, itâ€™s tipped to be a period drama set in pre-Independent India. The film will feature actors from multiple industries, including Bollywood.

The star also has a film with his Gabbar Singh director Harish Kalyan in the pipeline. Dubbed PSPK 28, an announcement regarding the project can also be expected to be made on the starâ€™s birthday. Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career. He came back with two projects that he hoped to complete and release this year. However, the pandemic struck and all the plans went for a toss.

There are also reports that the star might reunite with Trivikram for another project next year. The duo is popular for working together in films such as Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. They had also worked together in Agnyaathavaasi, which bombed at the box-office.

