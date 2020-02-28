Director Shankar announces Rs 1 cr to families of those killed in ‘Indian 2’ accident

Only a few days ago, Shankar had registered his grief about the mishap on social media.

Director Shankar in his latest open letter has announced Rs 1 crore to the families of the three technicians who died in the tragic accident on the sets of Indian 2 on February 19. Earlier, the film’s producer Lyca Productions had announced Rs 2 crore while the film’s lead actor Kamal Haasan had announced Rs 1 crore to the families.

Sharing details about how the three accident victims came to become a part of the project, Shankar writes, “More than the feeling that I escaped by a whisker, the fact that the three died is giving me unbearable grief.”

While Krishna had joined the sets as Shankar’s assistant just a month ago, Chandran had apparently joined the film’s art department only during this schedule. Shankar also shares that he broke down when he saw production assistant Madhu’s body in the mortuary.

Expressing his condolences, the director announced Rs 1 crore to the families of those who lost their lives.

Only a few days ago, Shankar had registered his grief about the mishap on social media. “Since the tragic incident, I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew. Having missed the crane by a whisker, I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me,” he had tweeted.

On Wednesday, Lyca, in an open letter in response to Kamal’s letter dated February 22, wrote that the accident warranted “collective responsibility and rectification”. “It hardly needs reminding that the entire shoot was also under the control and supervision of yourself and the director,” read Lyca’s letter that was shared online from their official handle.

Previously, in his letter that was made public a few days ago, Kamal had urged the production house to ensure the implementation of all safety guidelines and institute an audit process to assess safety standards at shooting locations before commencing any shoot.

On February 19, a crane crashed on the sets of Indian 2 around 10 pm, killing three technicians and injuring several others. Director Shankar and the film’s leads Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal were also on the sets when the accident took place.