Director Nandini Reddy quashes rumours about her next film

Her last venture was the Samantha Akkineni-starrer ‘Oh Baby’ which was a hit.

Flix Tollywood

Right from the time Oh Baby turned out to be a big hit, there have been various speculations about its director Nandini Reddy’s next. One such rumour was that Nandini Reddy’s next film will have Vaishnav Tej in the lead and that the project will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind under his banner Geetha Arts. However, it looks like there is no truth in this report.

The director has put out a tweet, “ Stories should be written by writers or directors but our media friends seem to be feeling creative these days...... kanivvandi.....waiting for your next creative story on me .Meanwhile the “real news” on my film I will announce shortly” which makes it clear that she is yet to decide on her next film. Well, until then, we need to wait patiently.

Stories should be written by writers or directors but our media friends seem to be feeling creative these days...... kanivvandi.....waiting for your next creative story on me. Meanwhile the “real news” on my film I will announce shortly February 3, 2020

It is worth mentioning here that Tollywood mega star Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother, Vaishnav Tej will be debuting with Uppena. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post production mode. It was revealed some time ago that Vijay Sethupathi signed a deal to star in the film, which will be his second outing in Tollywood.

Uppena is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar, C. V. Mohan and Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. In this film, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the heroine’s father. Krithi Shetty is playing the female lead in this romantic entertainer that is set in a fishing hamlet. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music for this venture. Touted to be a rustic village love story, Uppena has been shot extensively in a village set erected for the purpose. The film is expected to be out at the theatres on April 2nd this year.

Director Nandini Reddy shot to fame with her debut flick Ala Modalaindi, which won her the Nandi Award for Best First Film of a Director. She then went on to direct Jabardasth and Kalyana Vaibhogame. Her last outing was Oh Baby, which won accolades from all quarters. The film had Samantha Akkineni playing the lead role and turned out to be a box office success with positive reviews pouring in. Oh Baby is the remake of a South Korean comedy-drama film that was directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

(Content provided by Digital Native)