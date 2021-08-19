Director Anjali Menon joins MAMI's Board of Trustees

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra is the new Chairperson while director Sivakumar Sing Dunkapar has also been inducted as a member.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam director Anjali Menon has been invited to become a member of the Board Trustees of MAMI, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image that curates the annual international film festival in Mumbai. MAMI is a public trust. Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra is the new Chairperson of MAMI. Anjali Menon has directed hit Malayalam movies like Bangalore Days and Koode. Her directorial debut was with the movie Manjadikuru. She was a Jury member of MAMI for the Oxfam award for Gender Equality in 2018.

“Through their programming and DIAL M for films, MAMI has been putting the much-deserved spotlight on regional films. Further, socially conscious interventions like the Gender Equality Award make me excited to be part of the MAMI journey. I look forward to working with this wonderful team towards achieving diverse cultural identity as the festival that brings Indian cinema in its million colours to the world," Anjali Menon said about being part of MAMI.

Sivendra Singh Dunkarpur is the other newly inducted member of the board, says a press release issued by MAMI. Sivendra Singh is an award -winning director of the movie Celluloid Man, based on the life of PK Nair, who was a film scholar and archivist

Anupama Chopra, Nita M Ambani, Isha Ambani, Vishal Bharadwaj, Farhan Aktar, Anand Mahindra, Kabeer Khan, Vikramadithya Motwane, Zoya Akhtar, Rana Daggubati, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Smrithi Kiran are the other members of the MAMI Board of Trustees.

“Over six months (October 2021-March 2022) MAMI will focus on conversations with some of the best talents in India and abroad. It will screen the Indian films that have gotten an opportunity to be showcased because the festival didn’t take place last year. MAMI since inception has been curating the best Indian and International cinema and bringing them to the widest possible audience,” the press release reads. MAMI was founded in 1997.