Bollywood star Ananya Pandey is all set to make her debut in the south Indian film circuit with the Puri Jagannath directorial Fighter. This film, to be released in multiple Indian languages, has Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey playing the lead pair.

On the occasion of the actor’s birthday yesterday, director Puri Jagan posted a birthday wish online which reads: “Ur hard work n dedication will make u reach great heights.. can’t wait to start our shoot again .. lots of love always.”

Happy bday gorgeous @ananyapandayy

Fighter’s producer, Charmee Kaur, also took to social media to wish the star: “Happiest birthday my sweetest @ananyapanday .. U hv the most amazing vibe with the most amazing zeal towards whatever u do ., keep shining always.”

Besides the birthday wishes from the director and producer of Fighter, Ananya’s social media handle was flooded with messages from her fans across the globe.

Fighter will be made in Telugu and Hindi, with ace director and producer Karan Johar bankrolling the Hindi version, while Puri Jagannnath and Charmee Kaur are producing the Telugu version. The shooting of this sports drama commenced earlier this year, but was halted due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

According to the storyline, Vijay Deverakonda’s character idolizes a boxing legend, and the story follows what ensues further. A boxer from Taiwan has been brought on board to play the role of the boxing legend. He will start shooting portions involving him and Vijay Deverakonda in a foreign location, where the COVID-19 cases are under control.

Reports made rounds several months ago that the filmmakers were looking forward to rope in the boxing legend Mike Tyson to play the role in Fighter, but this rumour did not materialize.

While Fighter is still in the making, reports have emerged that Vijay Deverakonda will be teaming up with Boyapati Srinu and producer Dil Raju for a new film. The ace producer is keen on making a film with Vijay and is looking forward to having Boyapati Srinu wield the megaphone. This project is still in the initial stages, and we can expect an official announcement soon.

Vijay’s last film to hit the marquee was World Famous Lover, which was in theatres on Valentine’s Day this year. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, this romantic entertainer had the hero play a playboy. Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite were roped in to play the female leads in this flick. Produced by K A Vallabha and K S Rama Rao, it had Gopi Sundar composing the tunes, with Jaya Krishna Gummadi cranking the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao editing it.

Ananya Pandey was last seen in the Hindi film Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The film had Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey as the lead pair.