Didn't sleep well on Thursday night? Bengaluru saw hottest January in 150 years

The previous high in January was recorded two decades ago, on January 24, 2000, at 32.8 degrees Celsius.

news Temperature

Ever wondered why the nights in Bengaluru have been unusually warm over the last two days? According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), January 30, Thursday, marked the hottest January night in 150 years.

On Thursday, Bengaluru recorded a temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in January. On Friday, the temperature remained at 33.4 degree Celsius, according to IMD figures.

IMD officials said that the highest average temperature in January in Bengaluru is between 27 to 28 degree Celsius. The last time temperature rose drastically in January was in the year 2000, when it has touched 32.8 degree Celsius, the Deccan Herald reported.

“This year is the highest temperature IMD has recorded in January in the city ever since we began recording temperature data 150 years ago. Generally, January is colder and the temperatures rise in late February,” said CS Patil, Managing Director of IMD.

According to IMD’s extended-range forecast, the temperature is expected to rise to around 35-36 degrees Celsius by the last week of February, the DH report stated.

“We cannot predict whether the summer will be warmer or not right now. But we are witnessing a general, one to two degree rise in temperature throughout the peninsula,” he added.

Speaking to TNM, KSNDMC Director Sreenivas Reddy said that the rise in temperature is due to the rise in the sea surface temperature in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

“The skies have been clear with no cloud formations. The sea surface temperature has increased in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. As a result, the entire peninsula is witnessing a rise in temperature. There is a general increase in temperature across the world. This year, even Australia witnessed record high temperature. It is a global phenomenon and we can expect a rise in temperature in the future,” he said.