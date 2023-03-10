‘Didn’t know it was rape the first 12 times?’ Actor Alencier victim-blames survivor nun

The Malayalam actor was once alleged to have sexually harassed a co-actor, for which he had later apologised in public.

Flix Controversy

Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez, who was once accused of sexually harassing a colleague and had later apologised for it in public, has now stirred controversy with problematic comments about rape and the Me Too case involving a bishop in Kerala. In an interview he gave the news and entertainment platform Editoreal, Alencier asked if the survivor nun who filed the case of rape against the bishop “did not know it was rape the first time it happened” and should she be calling it out only after the 13th time.

The case he refers to came up in 2018, when the survivor nun lodged a complaint about the alleged sexual assault she went through between the years of 2014 and 2016. The crime had made huge waves in Kerala, with the Bishop of Jalandhar diocese Franco Mulakkal getting a lot of support from the Church while the survivor nun and the five other nuns who stood with her were ostracised. Last year, a court in Kottayam of Kerala acquitted the Bishop in the case, after which the survivor nun filed an appeal against it at the High Court.

Alencier, who is asked about the complaints of sexual harassment in Malayalam cinema, at first resorts to the standard reply, that this is not something that happens only in cinema. He then suddenly refers to the Bishop’s case and says, “Whether you are a nun or a film actor, you need intelligence and common sense. How can someone be raped 12 times? Don’t you know it is rape after the first time? Where was your intelligence and common sense the first 12 times you were raped? That is fake,” he says.

