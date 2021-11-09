Did Mammootty really share Kurup trailer? Dulquer spills the beans

Fans were surprised to see Mammootty unveiling the trailer of his son Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming movie ‘Kurup’, as he usually doesn’t promote his son’s movies.

Mollywood megastar Mammootty recently unveiled the trailer of upcoming Malayalam movie Kurup, which stars his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, in the titular role. This left fans surprised and shocked since Mammootty usually doesn’t promote his son’s movies and seemingly tries to stay out of Dulquer’s career. So Mammootty unveiling the trailer of Kurup garnered attention and hilarious responses from social media users. Some trolls even suggested that the trailer might have been shared by Dulquer from Mammootty’s phone and not by his father.

Trolls are infamously known for circulating speculations and rumours, but turns out that they were spot on this time. In a recent press conference, Dulquer spoke about how he has been urging people to spread the word about Kurup since it is among the first few Malayalam movies to hit the big screens after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He also noted how production and theatrical release of films have taken a hit during the pandemic.

In a video from the press release that is now being circulated widely, the actor laughingly admits to sharing the trailer of Kurup from Mammootty’s phone. Acknowledging that the trolls were right, Dulquer smiles and says, “Even at home, I had asked everyone to share the trailer with as many people as possible.” Sharing that he had sought permission from his dad before posting the trailer from his account, Dulquer further says, “Then I told Vappichi that I’m posting the trailer from his phone.”

Kurup is based on the life of a fugitive who is a household name in Kerala – Sukumara Kurup. He had famously staged his own death to get a large sum of insurance money. Sobhita Dhulipala has been roped in to play the female lead. Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko among others will be seen in pivotal roles. Kurup is helmed by Srinath Rajendran, the director who gave Dulquer his first break nine years ago with Second Show. Bankrolled by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments, the film is set to hit the big screens on November 12.

