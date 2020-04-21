Dhyan Sreenivasan working on his next directorial

Dhyan is currently doing the groundwork for it and the film will start rolling next year.

Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan made his directorial debut with the Malayalam film Love Action Drama, which turned out to be a huge hit last year. With Love Action Drama turning out to be a box office success, movie buffs were wondering what Dhyanâ€™s next directorial would be about. Enquiries about this revealed that Dhyan is currently doing the groundwork for it and the film will start rolling next year.

Love Action Drama had Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara playing the lead pair with Sreenivasan, Urvasi, Aju Varghese, Dhanya Balakrishnan, and director Antony Joseph, playing pivotal roles in it. Incidentally, Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara were paired up for the first time which created a lot of hype around Love Action Drama and it cashed in well at the box office.

Dhyan Sreenivasan, roped in a strong technical team for the project as well. Shan Rahman was the music composer for this flick while Jomon T John cranked the camera and the editing was done by Vivek Harshan with art direction by Ajay Mangadu. Actor Aju Varghese bankrolled this film in association with Vishak Subramaniam under the banner of Funtastic Films.

Meanwhile, he has a number of films needing his attention as an actor. His projects include Higuita, which is a political thriller. Sources in the know say that the Higuita team had completed a 40-day schedule in Kannur and is looking forward to completing the rest of the shooting soon after the lockdown ends.

Starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, the film is being directed by Hemanth G Nair. In an interview with the Times of India, Dhyan Sreenivasan had said that Higuita is a political thriller that will focus on the relationship between a minister and his bodyguard. Apparently, Suraj Venjaramoodu will be playing the minister and Dhyan his bodyguard.

His other films in the pipeline are Paathira Kurubana and Adukkala: The manifesto.

