Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming film to start shooting soon

The actor will reportedly be seen as a para commando in this film directed by Raghavendra Hegde.

Dhruva Sarja has announced his next film. The Kannada star will be teaming up with Raghavendra Hegde for the project that will go on the floors soon, in 2021. Confirming this, Dhruva wrote on his social media page, “Raghavendra Hegde sir narrated a story. What a wonderful first half. Felt refreshed.”



In an interview with the Cinema Express, director Raghavendra Hegde disclosed that he had narrated the first half of the screenplay to the star and he was quite impressed. The second half will be completed by January end, he revealed. The director has been quoted as saying, “The second half will be done on January 20, after which we will take the project forward with the finalisation of the cast and crew. We will start the shooting after that.”



December 23, 2020

Dhruva Sarja will be playing a para commando in this yet-untitled film, which is reportedly inspired by true-life incidents. The rest of the star cast and crew will be revealed soon, say sources.



Besides this film, Dhruva Sarja has a project with director Nanda Kishore, which Uday K Mehta will be bankrolling. The script pooja happened on the birth anniversary of Dhruva’s late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja, October 18, and was officially launched on October 26 during the Vijayadasami festival. The actor also has Pogaru, which is directed by Nanda Kishore, waiting for release. Pogaru has Shanvi Srivastava and Rashmika Mandanna as the female leads. Dhananjay and veteran Telugu actor Jagapathy Babu have been roped in to play the antagonists in this flick. Chandan Shetty is composing the tunes for Pogaru, with Vijay Milton working the camera and Mahesh S doing the edits. B K Gangadhar is bankrolling the film under his banner Sri Jagadguru Movies on a budget of Rs 25 crore.



Pogaru was scheduled for release on April 24 this year, but with the lockdown due to the pandemic, it has been postponed. Now that the theatres have re-opened after the government relaxed lockdown rules, the fresh date is expected to be announced soon.



Reports confirm that the French bodybuilder Morgan Aste, popularly known as ‘The Big Rock’, American professional bodybuilder Kai Green, International Athlete John Lucas and German fitness sensation Jo Linder have been signed up for an important action sequence in the film. Pogaru is a bilingual project, made in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously. It will mark the debut of Dhruva Sarja and director Nanda Kishore in the Telugu film industry.



Dhruva Sarja’s last film to hit the marquee was Bharjari in 2017, and it was a huge hit. The film had Dhruva Sarja and Rachita Ram in the lead roles with Hariprriya, Vaishali Deepak, Sudha Rani, Tara, Srinivasa Murthy, Sai Kumar, Bharath Gowda and Avinash in supporting roles. Directed by Chetan Kumar, the film’s technical crew included V Harikrishna for music, Shreesha Kuduvalli for cinematography and Deepu S Kumar for editing.