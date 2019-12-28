Dhanush's second directorial to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures?

Kollywood

Sun Pictures recently announced that it would be collaborating with Dhanush in an untitled project.

Actor Dhanush debuted as a director in 2017 with Pa Paandi, which garnered good feedback and won hearts. Dhanush then announced that he will be directing a film starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari. According to sources, this movie, which was shelved, might be Dhanush’s next with Sun Pictures.

Sun Pictures recently announced that it would be collaborating with Dhanush on an untitled project. The announcement did not reveal the director or the cast of the project. Industry sources say that this could be the multi-starrer movie with Akkineni Nagarjuna, which was earlier shelved. The movie, which was produced by Sri Thenandal Studios, went on the floors last year in Madurai. Though the team finished shooting one schedule, the project didn’t see the finish line owing to reasons unknown. To be made on a budget of Rs. 70 crore, it is said that the film will be have a portion from the past.

Dhanush, meanwhile, has a slew of films in his lineup. He is currently shooting for Karthik Subbaraj’s untitled film. After completing the first schedule that went on the floors in London earlier this year and lasted 60 days, the actor has resumed shooting for the film. Believed to be an action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. The film will be wrapped up after Pongal.

Dhanush is also expected to commence shooting for his next film directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj. The film is scheduled to go on the floors from December and will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations.

The actor also awaits the release of Pattasu, directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar, on January 26, 2020. Pattasu is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films.