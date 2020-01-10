Dhanush's 'Pattas' to release for Pongal on Jan 15

The film has been certified ‘U’ by the CBFC.

Flix Kollywood

Dhanush’s Pattas, that was previously scheduled to release on January 16, for Maatu Pongal, will now be releasing a day ahead, on the day of Pongal! The film has also been certified ‘U’ by the CBFC.

The film’s trailer was released a few days ago and received great response from fans. Directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar, the film also stars Sneha, Naveen Chandra, Mehreen Pirzada, Naser, Munishkanth and Sathish in important roles. From the trailer, we can see that Sneha will play Dhanush’s wife in the flashback. The trailer has some impressive stunts and promises for a complete entertainer.

Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films, the film has music by Vivek - Mervin with Om Prakash cranking the camera and Prakash Mabbu in charge of the editing. Dhanush had teamed up with Durai Senthilkumar earlier for Kodi, an action thriller which released in 2016, and he was seen playing double roles in it as well.

The title of Dhanush’s next film with director Mari Selvaraj was revealed recently. Titled Karnan, the shooting of this film has gone on floors in Tirunelveli.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj's next, dubbed D40 till the title is revealed officially. While the film was previously rumoured to be titled Ulagam Suttrum Valiban, it is now being said that the film is called Suruli. It is believed to be an action thriller with gangster elements.

Dhanush also has a Karthik Subbaraj film that went on the floors in London last year. The project marks the first-time collaboration between the two and is being bankrolled by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios. The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady.