Dhanush shares behind-the-scenes image from The Gray Man sets

The Hollywood movie is helmed by the Russo brothers and stars actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Flix Kollywood

Popular Kollywood actor Dhanush took to social media on Thursday, December 9, to share an image from the sets of his upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man. Posting the photo, Dhanush wrote: “A little more Gray Man …(sic),” hinting that he has commenced shooting for the second schedule of the project. Dhanush is seen sitting in front of a monitor in the latest image. Touted to be an action thriller, Dhanush will be sharing the screen with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the film. Dhanush wrapped up the first schedule of the film in June this year. The second schedule has reportedly commenced after a gap of five months.

Helmed by the Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo), the film also stars actors Ana De Armas and Jessica Henwick, among others in prominent roles. The Russo brothers are best known for directing four Marvel films — Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Bankrolled by Anthony and Joe Russo under the banner of AGBO, along with other producers, The Gray Man marks the fifth collaboration between Chris Evans and the Russo brothers. The film is reportedly one of Netflix’s most expensive projects and will be streamed and distributed by the Over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Dhanush was recently seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram. Co-starring actor Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, along with a star cast including James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan, the Tamil film was released on Netflix. He has the Bollywood film Atrangi Re in the pipeline. Helmed by Raanjhanaa fame filmmaker Aanand L Rai, the film co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead. The romantic drama has music by the award-winning composer AR Rahman.

Following the massive success of Karnan, Dhanush also announced that he has signed a second film with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj.