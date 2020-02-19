Dhanush’s ‘Pattas’ to release in Telugu as ‘Local Boy’

The actor plays a dual-role as father and son in the film, which also stars actors Sneha Prasanna and Mehreen Pirzada.

Flix Tollywood

Dhanush's recent release Pattas which was directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar will reportedly be released in Telugu. Titled Local Boy and the film will be released on February 28 in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film is being presented in Telugu by Satish Kumar under the banner Vigneshwara Entertainments.

The film which is an action entertainer narrates about a family who practices an ancient fight form known as 'Adimurai'. Dhanush was seen playing dual roles and was seen as both the father and son characters in the film.

Mehreen Pirzada plays the female lead which also has Sneha, Nassar, Munishkanth, Naveen Chandra and Sathish forming the rest of the cast.

This project marked the reunion of Dhanush and Sneha after a decade since the release of Pudhupettai. The film had music by Vivek - Mervin with Om Prakash cranking the camera and Prakash Mabbu in charge of the editing.

Dhanush is currently shooting for Director Mari Selvaraj's Karnan. Touted to be an action entertainer which is based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli. The film also stars Mollywood actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead, DOP-turned-actor Natarajan and Malayalam star Lal have been roped in for a key role. The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Dhanush is also all set to reunite with director-producer Aanand L Rai for his next outing titled Atrangi Re. The film will feature Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has been roped in for a cameo in the film. To be bankrolled by T Series in association with Anand L Rai's home banner Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay's Cape Of Good Films. The film will have music by Oscar-Winning composer A.R.Rahman.

Dhanush has wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj's next film which has been tentatively dubbed as D40. Earlier it was widely speculated that the film may be titledUlagam Suttrum Valiban as the story majorly takes place outside Indian and predominant portion is being shot in London. The makers have yet to officially release the title or the first look of the film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)