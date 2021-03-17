Dhanush’s Asuran to be screened at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival in Japan

The Vetrimaaran directorial features actors Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.

Flix Kollywood

Popular Kollywood actor Dhanush’s movie Asuran is gearing up for a screening at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival in Japan. Apart from screening, the movie has also been nominated for the category Best Tamil Feature Film of the Year 2019. Sharing the news from their official Twitter handle, Osaka International Film Festival wrote, “#Asuran has been Officially selected for screening & Nominated for the category Best Tamil film of the year 2019 at @osaka_tamil Film Festival, March 27th and 28th 2021. Osaka City, Japan.”

#Asuran has been Officially selected for screening & Nominated for the category Best Tamil film of the year 2019 at @osaka_tamil Film Festival, March 27th and 28th 2021. Osaka City, Japan.https://t.co/L2VTAzbkquhttps://t.co/C72L9EpV9M@KskSelvaPRO @VetriMaaran @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/Im1FunWn8M — Osaka Tamil International Film Festival (@osaka_tamil) March 15, 2021

Following the announcement of the news, fans have been tweeting about it using hashtags like #Asuran and #Dhanush.

Period-action film Asuran is directed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran and bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Apart from featuring Dhanush in the lead, the movie also stars Manju Warrier opposite Dhanush. Asuran marked the Kollywood debut of Manju Warrier. The 2019 film has music by composer-turned-actor GV Prakash. It has cinematography by Velraj, while R Ramar is the editor for the venture. The plot is based on the famous Tamil novel Vekkai penned by writer Poomani. It revolves around the life of a farmer, who avenges the death of his murdered son.

Earlier, Asuran was screened at the 78th Golden Globes, and was among the ten Indian movies screened at the award ceremony. It was also screened at Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India.

Asuran had a successful run at the box office and was also well-received by audience and critics alike. The movie is also being remade in Tollywood with Daggubati Venkatesh in the lead. The first-look poster and teaser of Narappa, the Telugu remake of Asuran, has had good reception among fans.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be seen in a number of upcoming movies including the much-anticipated action-drama flick Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj; Hindi movie Atrangi Re where he will be sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar; Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram; and Hollywood movie The Gray Man.