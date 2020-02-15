Dhanush releases first look poster of Prabhudeva starrer 'Bagheera'

The poster features a bald Prabhudeva with drops of blood on his head.

Flix Kollywood

Director Adhik Ravichandran and Prabhudeva are teaming up for a film titled Bagheera. Amyra Dastur will be playing the female lead in it. The first look of this film was released by Dhanush on his social media page and has garnered the attention of the film buffs in a big way.

The first look, featuring Prabhudeva, is very intriguing as he appears in a bald look with drops of blood on his head. He is seen wearing glasses with three lenses with each of the lens carrying the reflection of Jungle Book's Mowgli sitting on Bagheera, a digital clock at 11:11, and a vintage car.

On making the film with the title Bagheera, director Adhik has told in an interview to cinema express, “My favorite fictional character is Bagheera from Jungle Book. He's a mentor who protects and, at the same time, can destroy if he wants. I find these shades in his character intriguing. Prabhudheva's character will be similar to this. The reflections in his glasses all denote important aspects of the film. Bagheera will be completely different from my previous films. I would tag it under the psychotic mystery-thriller genre.”

The director told in the interview that Prabhudeva was impressed with the script from the very beginning and agreed to go bald for a scene.

Adhik added that a major portion of the film has been shot already and about 30 percent need to be shot now. The team will be moving over to Goa for the next schedule, we hear. Bagheera has been shot extensively in various locations in Chennai, Cochin, and Sri Lanka so far.

Prabhudeva is currently directing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, which is slated for release on May 22, has Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.