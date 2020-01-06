Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj's next titled 'Karnan'

Kollywood

Director Mari Selvaraj, who made a very strong impression with his first film Pariyerum Perumal has joined hands with Dhanush for his second directorial venture. The project was announced long ago but for the last few months, there’s been no update from neither the makers nor from the director.

However on Sunday, Kalaippuli S Thanu, the film's producer, tweeted to confirm the film's progress along with its title - Karnan. The shooting of this film has gone on floors in Tirunelveli. Karnan also star Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Talking about the project, the director has been quoted by Cinema Express: "Dhanush gave me the chance to work with him after watching Pariyerum Perumal. Just like my first film, this one will also address an important issue."

Meanwhile, Dhanush had recently wrapped shooting for Karthik Subbaraj's next. Rumored to be titled Ulagam Suttrum Valiban and it is believed to be an action thriller with gangster elements. The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady.

It also has Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role. It also has another actor from the Malayalam film industry, Joju George in an important role, who will be making his debut in Kollywood with this film.

Bankrolled by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios, Santhosh Narayanan is doing the music composition for this flick with Shreyaas Krishna cranking the camera and Vivek Harshan handling the editing.

Dhanush also awaits the release of Pattas which will hit the marquee on January 26. Pattas is an action entertainer that is written and directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films. The film has music by Vivek - Mervin with Om Prakash cranking the camera and Prakash Mabbu in charge of the editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)