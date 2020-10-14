Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander to reunite for a project soon?

If this happens, the duo would be teaming up after a gap of five years.

Actor Dhanush and composer Anirudh Ravichander go a long way back as a pair and are known for their successful collaboration in films such as 3, VIP, Thanga Magan and Maari. Following their alleged fallout, the two stopped working together and Dhanush found a replacement for Anirudh in Sean Roldan, who worked with the former in films such as VIP 2 and Pa Paandi. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the duo is expected to join hands soon.

If the industry sources are anything to go by, Anirudh and Dhanush might reunite for Dhanush's film with Mithran Jawahar. If this happens, the duo would be teaming up after a gap of five years. Dhanush has worked with director Mithran Jawahar for the films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. Hearsay has it that Dhanush himself has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film.

Previously, rumours did the rounds that Anirudh might reunite with Dhanush for Maari 2, but Yuvan Shankar Raja was eventually signed for the project. The Dhanush-Anirudh combo has given several chartbusters including the globally popular Why This Kolaveri, which is undoubtedly one of their biggest hits. Ever since they stopped working together, both of them maintained stoic silence regarding their relationship.

On the career front, Dhanush currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandiram. He has urged people to not believe in any rumours. After it was recently announced that Suriyaâ€™s upcoming Tamil biggie Soorarai Pottru was confirmed to release directly on Amazon Prime on October 30, reports emerged that Dhanushâ€™s film Jagame Thanthiram will also follow suit. Sashikanth took to twitter to clarify that Jagame Thandiram will only be released in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects in his kitty. Dhanush also has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director titled Karnan. First glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled in which he was seen wielding a sword. Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pataas, also has a film each with directors Ramkumar and Anand L Rai.

Dhanush will also be seen in a Karthik Naren directorial. Tentatively titled D43, the film will have music by G V Prakash Kumar and Sathya Jyothi films will be bankrolling it.

Anirudh, on the other hand, is gearing up to resume work on director Shankar's Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan. He also awaits the release of Vijay starrer Master in which he plays the main antagonist. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators, while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Philomin Raj.

He also has a Telugu project Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani, to be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan. Having previously worked together with Nani in Jersey and Gang Leader, the duo is joining hands for the third time. Not long ago, rumours emerged that A R Rahman will most likely compose music for this project. Turns out, the makers have gone ahead and finalised Anirudh Ravichander.

