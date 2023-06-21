Dhanush and Aanand L Rai to collaborate once again for Raanjhanaa spinoff

The film will have music by AR Rahman.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Dhanush is collaborating with Hindi film director Aanand L Rai for an upcoming project. The film is titled Tere Ishq Mein. The title announcement was made at a time when the duo are marking the 10th anniversary of their previous collaboration, Raanjhanaa. Tere Ishq Mein is from the same world of Raanjhanaa, as said in the one-minute video of the title announcement.

In the video, Dhanush can be seen running in a dark alley carrying a petrol bomb. Playing in the background of the scene is the dialogue: “The henna on your hand becomes a wound for me every time. The bindi on your forehead destroys my fate every time. Will you use your vermillion to stop my breath every time? Innocent Kundan was easily swayed. But how will you stop Shankar this time?” Kundan was Dhanush’s character’s name in Raanjhanaa. The character of Kundan dies in the film.

The video ends with Dhanush hurling the petrol bomb at a wall causing an explosion, followed by text: “From the world of Raanjhanaa.”

Announcing the new film, Dhanush wrote, “10 years of Raanjhanaa. Some films change your life forever and it's apt to say this is one such film. Indeed, It changed all our lives.

My sincere thanks to each and everyone of you for making Raanjhanaa a classic. Now after a decade, a story from the world of Raanjhanaa.”

Tere Ishq Mein will see the collaboration of AR Rahman with Dhanush and Aanand L Rai. While Aanand handles the direction of the film, the story, screenplay, and dialogues were written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. Vishal Sinha is the cinematographer of the film. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

Sharing the title announcement video, AR Rahman wrote, “#TereIshkMein is a love story that explores the profound realms of love, strength, and the unbreakable bonds that tie us together.”

Looking forward to this collaboration with @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja, @Irshad_Kamil and the whole team! #TereIshkMein is a love story that explores the profound realms of love, strength, and the unbreakable bonds that tie us together.



https://t.co/5zFetn13wO … pic.twitter.com/FqGN1LQMbn — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 21, 2023

Dhanush’s previous Bollywood film was Atrangi Re, which was again directed by Aanand. So far, Dhanush has done three Hindi films – Raanjhanaa, Shamitabh, and Atrangi Re. His other upcoming films include Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan.

EmbedCode-